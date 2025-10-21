Adamawa police arrests four officers for misconduct

In an effort to enforce internal discipline, the Adamawa State Police Command has arrested four of its officers over alleged misconduct and unprofessional behaviour towards members of the public.

The arrests follow internal investigations that revealed the officers acted outside the boundaries of police procedure during an operation that went viral online.

Police authorities said the officers were taken into custody after a video surfaced showing them using excessive force while attempting to apprehend a suspect, an act described as “a clear violation of standard policing ethics.”

Their conduct, according to the command, drew widespread criticism and prompted swift disciplinary action from the command’s leadership.

The incident reportedly occurred on October 14, 2025, at Sabon Gari Quarters in Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the arrest and detention of the officers for what he termed “acts of indiscipline and breach of operational procedures.”

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, condemned the officers’ behaviour, stressing that the command would not tolerate any form of abuse of power.

“We are committed to maintaining professionalism and accountability within the force. No officer is above the law,” he said.

He also urged residents to remain calm, assuring them that justice would be served and that necessary disciplinary measures would follow after investigations.

The Commissioner further emphasised the command’s determination to restore public trust and ensure that erring officers face the full weight of the law.