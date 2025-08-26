Adamawa man kills neighbour over affair with wife

A domestic dispute over an alleged extramarital affair has turned deadly in Adamawa State, where Hamman Shomo, a resident of Wuro Bakumbo, reportedly killed his co-tenant after accusing him of having a relationship with his wife.

The deceased, Hammadu Shagari, was sent to his early grave after being stabbed to death by Shomo during a heated confrontation over the alleged affair with his 20-years-old wife Rabi Alimi.

The tragic event occurred during a confrontation between the two men in a bush, during which Alimi’s husband allegedly struck his neighbor with a sharp knife, leading to his untimely death.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the dispute, which took place in Wuro Bakumbo, a village in Demsa Local Government Area of the state, began after Shomo confronted Shagari in the bush.

According to one eyewitness, Alimi’s husband had long suspected that Shagari was romantically involved with his wife.

The source, who witnessed the fight from his hiding place, disclosed that during the argument, Shomo struck his neighbour multiple times.

The resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that he informed neighbours the following day, prompting a search operation by community members to locate the missing man, as he had initially been too scared to speak out.

According to the witness, following the tip given to community members, Shagari’s lifeless body was recovered from the bush, while the attacker had fled the village to avoid being taken into police custody.

The sources said police later visited the scene, documented it, and evacuated the corpse to General Hospital, Numan, for autopsy.

Meanwhile a manhunt has been initiated by the police to arrest and prosecute the perpetrator, while the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the case for further investigation.

The Adamawa State Police Command assured the public that efforts are underway to bring the suspect to justice.