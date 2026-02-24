Adamawa lawmaker resigns from PDP over internal crisis

A member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Abubakar Abdulahi, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, citing internal crisis in the political group as reason for withdrawing his membership.

Abdulahi, presented his resignation letter during a plenary at the House stating that his resignation takes immediate effect, but concealed his next party destination, after which he wished the PDP well in its quest to repair the damages it is facing.

”I wish to inform you of my withdrawal of my membership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, with immediate effect,” the letter reads in extract.

The House Speaker, Bathya Wesley, who read the letter during the sitting on Tuesday, continues the reading saying, ”This is basically due to the fractured state of the party at the national level.

”In doing this, I remain ever grateful for the opportunity and privilege the party gave me , which enabled me to successfully contest elections in 2019 and 2023.”

The lawmaker, who represents Adamawa South District at the Assembly, tendered his resignation just one week after a legislator at the National Assembly from the same region, Binis Yarde, dumped the party.

Reports state that more letters noting withdrawal of membership from the PDP is expected before the turn of the week.