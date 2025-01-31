Adamawa hunter cuts off stepfather’s head after exhuming corpse

A hunter in Adamawa State, Yusuf Garba, has been apprehended by the Nigerian Police after being caught in possession of his deceased stepfather’s head in the state.

The 55-year-old hunter, who has been placed under detention, was alleged to have exhumed the corpse of his stepfather from the grave and cut-off the head for ritual.

Garba confessed that the deceased’s biological son pressured him into exhuming and beheading the head for ritual purposes.

He further revealed that the son had previously attempted to relocate the corpse to Jalingo, Taraba State, for burial, but the family opposed it.

Garba, who admitted to digging up the grave around 4:00 a.m., removing the head, and putting it in a polythene bag, claimed he acted out of fear, believing the son possessed supernatural powers.

Two weeks later, the deceased’s widow, whom the son had inherited, complained of disturbing dreams linked to the severed head.

Garba then performed a ritual involving a slaughtered chicken, pouring its blood over the decomposed body to end the nightmares.

The incident, which allegedly occurred four years ago, resurfaced after a dispute between Garba and Benjamin Jataa, who reported him to the police.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Morris Dankombo, has ordered a thorough investigation and prosecution of those involved in the crime.