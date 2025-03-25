Adamawa Govt. restores water supply to Yola communities after 15yrs

The Adamawa State Government has successfully revived the Yola Urban Water Supply Project, restoring water access to communities in Yola South Local Government, ending 25 years of water scarcity within the council.

The restoration done in collaboration with the State Project Coordination Unit of the Northeast Multisectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) has

Adamawa government, under the administration of Governor Umaru Fintiri, is restoring portable water to these Yola communities after over 15 years of residents struggling with severe water shortages.

The Adamawa State Project Coordinator for MCRP, Dr. Maurice Vunobolki, described the restored water supply as a transformative development for thousands of residents.

“This initiative is more than just infrastructure; it is about restoring dignity and improving the quality of life for the people,” Vunobolki stated.

With the initiative, residents of Yola Town in Yola South Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa State can now access a steady water supply following years of scarcity.

The recent rehabilitation efforts have introduced a new transmission line and an extensive 15-kilometre distribution network, ensuring broader water coverage across the LGA.

In addition to enhancing water distribution, the project included the renovation of office buildings equipped with modern facilities to support sustainable water management.

The Yola Urban Water Supply Project is part of a larger effort under the MCRP to improve water access across Adamawa State. Similar rehabilitation projects are currently underway in Numan, Shelleng, and Ganye LGAs.