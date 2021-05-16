Adamawa Govt. reopens Polytechnic, imposes N5,000 fine on student

The Adamawa State Government has reopened the State Polytechnic in Yola and mandated that each student pay penalties for their actions that resulted in violence which led to the school closure two months ago.

It added that students of the department of crime prevention management and control pay N5,000 and other students at the main campus pay N2,500 as penalties for their involvement in the vandalism that occurred within the school.

Confirming the approval, the registrar of the institution, Rebecca Kingir, said that the school has been approved to reopen on Monday 17th May 2021 for both academic and non-academic activities.

Kingir, in a statement released on Sunday, added that the students, on arrival, must present evidence of fine paid and identity Card before been allowed entry at the school gates.

The registrar further hinted that aside from the penalties payable into the school coffers, each student will be required to sign an undertaking letter and promise to abide by the school rules always.

This development came barely two months after the institution was shut down by the state government after violence broke out during a graduation party which resulted in some students take to the street which the main campus was located in Jimeta, causing obstruction and prompting intervention from security operatives.

The security operatives, in a joint police-military operation, reportedly fired tear gas to disperse the increasingly unruly youths who piped low only to go wild later and to destroy valuable campus structures.

Rector of the polytechnic, Prof. Ibrahim Umar, specified that the final year students destroyed a 500-seat multipurpose lecture theatre, Students’ Union Government building, and a male hostel during the “unprovoked riot” sparked by revelry and celebration by outgoing students.

He explained, “Outgoing students usually celebrate what they call signing out. Each department celebrates this signing out. They usually go round the campus in celebration after their second-semester examinations.

“After their exams, Science Laboratory Technology students went to the football pitch to celebrate, but the security men reported to me that what they were doing is going to create problems because they were taking bottles of beer and smoking.

“I asked them to call the union leaders of the department. When the union leaders came, we told them that what they were doing is illegal. We asked them to stop signing out immediately.

“The Students Affairs Division issued a circular that there should be no more signing out. But this morning when we came in, students from Crime Department also finished their exam around 10:00 am and they started celebrating the so called signing out and security personnel, civil defence, and the students’ union president told them to stop because there was a circular to that effect.

“They started throwing stones at the security personnel. Along the line, they damaged the car of the student union president. From there, they mobilized themselves. They went out of the school premises although security men tried to stop them.

“They became agitated and chased the security men. They came out and moved up to the roundabout. We invited security personnel of Operation Farauta who chased them back to the campus using teargas.

“They mobilized again and security men started throwing teargas at them. The students in turn threw stones at the security personnel. But unfortunately, the security men were very few so they couldn’t confront the students.

“The police sent for reinforcements but before the reinforcement came, the students started serious destruction. They damaged the school’s 500 capacity multipurpose lecture theatre, they burnt the students union building completely and burnt part of Block E, that is male hostel.”

