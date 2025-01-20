Adamawa Govt. refunds N157.9M to pilgrims 2yrs after hajj

The Adamawa State Government through its Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Commission has refunded N157,952.880 million to 2,586 pilgrims who performed the 2023 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

They were picked for the refunded as compensation for the poor services rendered to them while in the holy land for the religious rite in the country.

This was disclosed by Aisha Sa’ad, the commission’s information officer, on Monday in Yola, the State capital.

She said: “Each pilgrim who performed Hajj (pilgrimage) in 2023 was paid N61,080 for poor services rendered by the service providers at the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has refunded money to Nigeria through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to be shared among the 36 states of the country.

“The sum of 150 Saudi Riyals, which is equivalent to N157,952.880, was given to the Adamawa State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Commission by the NAHCON to be shared with 2,586 Pilgrims that performed the 2023 Hajj exercise,” it added.

The spokesperson for the agency stated that the disbursement was done successfully, with all the beneficiaries receiving payment through their bank accounts.