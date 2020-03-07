Adamawa Govt. receives FG’s relief materials for Boko Haram victims

By News Desk

N fewer than eight trucks filled with relief materials have been supplied by the Federal government to victims of the recent Boko Haram attack in Garkida town in Gombi Local Government, Adamawa State.

Materials in the eight trucks handed over to the state government which were welcome with joy by victims of insurgency include rice, vegetable oils, mats, wrappers, and blankets.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouq, handed over the materials during her visit to the state, to sympathise with victims of Boko Haram attacks, in the council.

Farouq, while presenting the relief materials to the state government for onward distribution, stressed that the items was to cushion the effect of Boko Haram attacks on the residents.

The minister said the supply of the relief materials was the first step of assistance by her ministry, but there will be more collaboration with state emergency agency, to give support to Adamawa state in other critical areas.

Responding, the State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for the timely intervention and he is optimistic the items would be judiciously utilized by the victims.