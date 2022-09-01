Adamawa Govt. discovers 11 new Cases, intensifies search for others

The Adamawa State Ministry of health has discovered 11 cases of cholera disease across Guyuk and Shelleng local government areas of the state just as it has intensified search for other cases.

The suspected cases were said to have been 96 and 11 confirmed positive with 2.1 per cent case fatality ratio.

The Director, Public Health in the ministry, Celine Laori said that medical consumables were procured, supplied and deposited at the existing Cholera Treatment Centre to support case management across the state.

Speaking in Yola on Thursday, Laori stated that the ministry, on Aug. 19, received reports of suspected cases of acute watery diarrhea from the affected LGAs.

“Samples were collected and tested, using both Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) in which seven were confirmed to be Cholera cases.

“We have since activated our Public Health Emergency Operation Centre; Rapid Response Team was put on alert and Disease Surveillance Notification Officers (DSNOs) were directed to initiate proper investigation and conduct an expanded event-based surveillance in all the 21 LGAs.” he said

According to him, partners and stakeholders should give the necessary technical support to complement government’s efforts towards containing the outbreak.

He further advised the general public to maintain basic hygiene and sanitation as well as ensure that food and water to be consumed were clean and safe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

