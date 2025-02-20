Adamawa Gov. withdraws Atiku, others’ titles over poor traditional system

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has withdrew the traditional title bestowed on former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and ex-Governor Boni Haruna, as well as others over the poor standard in the criteria adopted for bestowing the leadership office on indigenes of the state.

Fintiri said that the decision to revoke the titles from the multiple holders was to get rid of the poor traditional leadership system in the state.

The governor stressed that the changes sort by his administration is to primarily ensure that the titles impact communities under the Adamawa and Mubi emirates.

As a result, Fintiri relinquished his title of Sarki Yaki Mubi, while Atiku Abubakar and Boni Haruna have lost their positions as Waziri Adamawa and Makama Mubi, respectively.

Several other notable figures have also been affected by the decision announced by the governor in Yola yesterday.

“With this reorganization, all previously conferred traditional titles under the old emirate and chiefdom structures are now nullified.

“The newly established traditional councils must submit fresh title nominations for approval, following statutory guidelines,” the governor stated.

Since the newly formed emirates and chiefdoms were carved out from Adamawa and Mubi, Fintiri emphasized the need for a new approach to traditional leadership is required in the state.

According to him, this includes assigning titles that reflect the updated governance structure in the state.

To facilitate a smooth transition, the governor directed traditional councils to recommend individuals for new titles, which will be subject to government approval.

He further clarified that the Lamido of Adamawa, as the state’s paramount traditional ruler, has the authority to nominate individuals—including Atiku Abubakar and Boni Haruna—for reconsideration.