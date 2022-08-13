Adamawa Gov. promises to reconcile Atiku, Wike before 2023 election

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has promised reunite the Presidential candidate of the the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, ahead of the 2023 general election in the country.

Fintiri said that he would ensure that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure that Atiku and Wike’s camps return as a single, united party for the prosperity of the PDP.

The governor, who was appointed Chairman of the Committee on Atiku, Wike reconciliation committee, gave the promise on Saturday on return to Yola, the state capital, from Rivers where he met with the governor.

The Adamawa governor, on the meeting in Rivers, described the trip as successful when newsmen questioned about his trip and the meeting there.

“Politics is about interaction, discussion, and understanding, and we have begun that, and very soon. We have started talking, and we will continue talking. We have started that and very soon we will put our house in order and ensure the reconciliation is over and PDP is out for success,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governor lamented that given the rudderlessness of the Nigerian state under theruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, stated that Nigerians would not forgive the major opposition party, if PDP fail to produce the next president.

He noted that in the interest of the party and the general success of the 2023 elections, his party is making serious efforts to bring Wike and Atiku’s camps together.

He pointed out that Atiku is the right person to help Nigeria overcome its current overwhelming problems that have seemed insurmountable

“If we are unable to elect the next president of Nigeria, rest assured that the people of that nation will not forgive us. Everything is in disarray, there is chaos everywhere, and Nigerians don’t appear to know where they are. Every morning, we wake up daily at God’s mercy”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

