Adamawa Gov. imposes 24-hour curfew on council over communal clashes

The Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lamurde Local Government Area following a surge in communal violence that had become a threat to the peaceful coexistence in the state.

Fintiri added that all residents, irrespective of their status, should remain indoors, warning that violators would be arrested and prosecuted under the law.

The curfew, which took immediate effect, was announced yesterday through a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, in Yola.

The decision follows violent clashes between communities, notably the Chibo and Bachama, which led to the destruction of several properties. Reports indicate that at least 33 thatched houses and three residential buildings were set ablaze during the unrest, sparking fears of further escalation.

Describing the situation as deeply concerning, Fintiri stressed the state’s zero tolerance for violence and disorder.

He said: “Government views these disturbances as unacceptable and has directed security agencies to enforce the curfew strictly.”

Security forces, including the Adamawa State Police Command, have been deployed to the affected areas to ensure full compliance.

Police spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the development, assuring that the curfew would be enforced without infringing on the fundamental rights of citizens.

Residents have been urged to refrain from spreading false information, to cooperate with law enforcement, and to report any developments that could assist in restoring peace and order.

The curfew remains in force until further notice, as the state government works to de-escalate tensions and protect lives and property across Lamurde LGA.