Adamawa Gov. faults PDP on Wike, Fayose, others’ expulsion

The Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, has firmly distanced himself from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decision to expel the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, and other key stakeholders from the opposition party over alleged engagement in anti-party activities.

Fintiri, who described the move as unnecessary, warned that such actions could worsen the party’s lingering internal crisis.

In a statement on Saturday, Fintiri stressed that he had no hand in the push to remove Wike, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, and former PDP National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, added that the move was unhealthy for a party already battling internal fractures.

“I wish to categorically state that I dissociate myself from the position of expelling the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Gov. Wike, from the PDP,” Fintiri said. “I believe that this decision is not in the best interest of the party, and I will not be party to any attempt that could further plunge the PDP into unending crisis.”

The governor emphasised that his stance is rooted in the need for peace, unity, and stability within the opposition party, which has faced a series of setbacks and internal disputes since the 2023 general election.

“As a faithful party member, my position is clear: I stand for the peace and stability of the PDP, and I will not support anything that could lead to its disintegration. Peace and reconciliation are the only ways forward for our great party.”

Fintiri, meanwhile, urged PDP leaders and stakeholders to prioritize healing divisions rather than deepening them, calling for renewed efforts toward dialogue, unity, and rebuilding trust among members.

“I am committed to supporting efforts that promote peace, stability, and progress within the PDP.

“Let me reiterate that my position is guided by the desire for peace and reconciliation, and I will continue to work towards achieving this goal.”

The development comes amid heightened tensions during the party’s national convention, with various factions pushing conflicting agendas on the future direction of the PDP.