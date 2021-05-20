Adamawa, Gombe ban hunters, militia groups over insecurity

Following frequent communal conflict between Lunguda and Waja tribes, Adamawa and Gombe States Government have banned all activities of hunters and militia groups in two affected communities.

They explained that the decision was part of measures aimed at protecting lives and property of the warring communities and tenure restoration of normalcy.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, and his Gombe State counterpart, Muhammad Yaya, took the decision at the end of the first Adamawa/Gombe (Lunguda & Waja) community peace accord held in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa. Lunguda and Waja are tribes both found in Adamawa and Gombe states.

According to the governors, leaders, and elders in both communities of both states shall prevail on their youths and restrain them from causing any distraction and participating in violence.

“Following the perennial clashes between the Lunguda and Waja communities spread between Adamawa and Gombe States. Both state governors summoned a peace meeting in Numan with the prominent sons and leaders of both communities. Lunguda and Waja people were neighbours under one Chiefdom in Gombe State and had been enjoying harmonious relationships and inter-marriages.

“And that, all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps should be closed within the next one week and people should return to their homes. And that all militia and hunter groups are hereby disbanded and their activities proscribed in both communities of the two States,” the governors said in a communique issued at the end of the community peace accord meeting.

They also called on religious leaders to mount and sustain the campaign for peace in both communities, adding that youth groups should equally be involved.

They directed that a committee for the rebirth of peace and sustenance among Lunguda and Waja in both states should be constituted.

The committee members included the Governors of Adamawa and Gombe States Co-Chairmen, Attorneys General/Commissioners of Justice, and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs of the two states.

“The Paramount Rulers of these two communities; The Balaa Waja and Kwandi Nunguraya, will ensure that the lingering land issues among the two communities are solved and people can go back to farm safely this rainy season, among others”.

The two communities in Adamawa were engaged in conflict over farmland in July, which led to the loss of lives and property, with many persons rendered homeless, forcing them to flee to Gombe State.

