Adamawa Cop dies during Police, Army clash

A policeman, Inspector Jacob Daniel, has been confirmed dead after being shot during gun battle between his colleagues and military personnel at the entrance of Adamawa Police Command.

Daniel was shot while protecting the command from being invaded by the military personnel who were avenging alleged detention of their colleagues that was shot by policemen in the state.

It was gathered that the fracas between the two security agencies started when a police officer shot a soldier around the Doubeli area of the state capital following an altercation between them.

Eyewitnesses narrated that at about 2100hrz, there was an altercation between three soldiers on pass from Taraba State with policemen attached to Jimeta Division who were on routine stop and search operation around Yola North.

They added that the police allegedly stopped the vehicle of the soldiers and demanded that they step down. It soon turned into a hot argument between the soldiers and the police.

According to them, one of the Policemen pointed a gun at the military officers while one of the soldiers pulled a jack knife in defense of himself and his colleagues. At this time, another policemen quickly cocked his gun and shot one of the soldiers on the leg. The soldier was however promptly rushed to the federal medical centre in Yola, the state capital, for medical attention.

But immediately after the encounter, rumors started going round that some policemen had shot one soldier on the leg, arrested him and took him to the State Police Command Headquarters.

Angered by the shooting and rumored arrest of their colleague, soldiers stormed the Police Headquarters at about 11pm and attempted to force their way into the police command which led to an exchange of fire between them and the police.

In the course of the melee, the former law enforcement officer was shot and was later pronounced dead by medical experts attached to the command.

The Brigade Commander of the 23 Armored Bridget, Gen. Gambo Mohammed, who confirmed their action, added that the attack was in retaliation of the attack on a soldier by policemen.

On Wednesday, the former law enforcement officer was confirmed to have died yesterday through a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje.

Nguroje added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, has ordered an immediate investigation into the crisis, just as he warned that attacks on all security officers in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise.

According to Babatola, the police command holds the lives of all security personnel sacrosanct and “such unwarranted conflict” would be strictly treated according to extant laws.

He further reiterated the commitment of the command to the protection of lives and property while stressing that it is vital to work with other sister security agents in protecting the fundamental rights of security operatives to enable them to advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens better.

The police boss, meanwhile, appealed for calm, as the top management of both security agencies is doing everything legally possible to address the situation.

