Adamawa civil servant kills wife during arguments over N1,000

A 41-year-old employee of Adamawa State Government simply identified as Usman Hammawa, has allegedly beaten his 36-years-old wife to death after asking that he refund the N1,000 lend from her.

As gathered, the man, a resident of Jada Ward in Ganye Local Government Area of the state, was said to have beaten up his wife, Rabiyatu Usman, a mother of five when she demanded her husband refund her money since the repayment time had elapsed.

Confirming the development, the state’s Police spokesman, Sulaiman Nguroje, in a statement yesterday, noted that the suspect angrily reacted by hitting his late wife’s head against the wall and that she fell and became unconscious.

While disclosing the deceased was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the Police spokesman stated that the accused was arrested by the police in Ganye LGA following complaints received from a relative of the deceased wife and others.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect, who is a staff of the state government and was deployed to Ganye council, has five children with the deceased after 16 years of marriage.

Nguroje said the Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Alhaji, commended the locals and police for exposing and making it impossible for the criminal to escape justice.

However, he ordered a discreet investigation into the case and to ensure that the suspect is prosecuted accordingly, calling on residents of the state to always report suspicious characters in their neighbourhoods to the police.

It would be recalled that on July 16, 2021, a similar incident occurred when police arrested a 40-year-old man from Bodere in Fufore local government area for beating his pregnant wife to death over N1,000.

