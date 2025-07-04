Adamawa businessman, three others in prison over politician’s murder

A prominent Adamawa businessman and philanthropist, Emmanuel Musa, alongside three others, has been remanded in a correctional center over their alleged involvement in the killing of a politician, Thomas Godwin, popularly known as Zamfara.

A Magistrate Court in Yola ordered the remand of the four suspects—Musa and his co-accused, Godwin Chukukuyada, Danlami Nuhu, and Ibrahim Bakari, on charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

They were remanded on Friday by Chief Magistrate Uwani Mohammad, who directed that the suspects be kept at the Yola Correctional Centre until Monday, July 7, 2025, when the court is expected to reconvene.

The late Zamfara, a youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Hong Local Government Area, was murdered in April 2025 under unclear circumstances.

His death triggered a police investigation that led to the arrest of multiple suspects, including the popular businessman Musa.

The prosecuting counsel, Ezekiel Gidauna, representing the Adamawa State Ministry of Justice, told the court that the adjournment was necessary to await legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The advice will determine whether the case should proceed in the Magistrate Court or be transferred to a higher jurisdiction.

Details from the updated First Information Report (FIR) revealed that Zamfara was allegedly ambushed on April 15, 2025, while riding a motorcycle from Fadama Rake to his village, Kala’a, near Hong. He was reportedly beaten into a coma and later died in the hospital.

“Investigators allege that Musa instigated and funded the attack,” the FIR claimed. However, defence counsel Gabriel Adikwu refuted the allegation, arguing that the legal process had not been properly followed, as his client had yet to be officially served.

The remand ruling implies that Musa and the other defendants will remain in custody throughout the weekend.

Widely known in Adamawa for his philanthropy, Emmanuel Musa gained public attention for distributing relief items to less-privileged communities. In 2024, he also expressed interest in contesting for the governorship of the state. He is believed to be under the age of 40.