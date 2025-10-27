Adamawa ADC inaugurates caretaker committee ahead 2027 election

The Adamawa State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has inaugurated a caretaker committee as part of a broad strategy to strengthen its structure and unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The newly inaugurated committee will steer the party’s affairs until the conduct of its state congresses, which are expected to take place in the coming months.

According to the party, the decision followed extensive consultations among stakeholders, who agreed that a temporary leadership was necessary to stabilise the ADC and reposition it for a stronger political presence ahead of the next polls.

The inauguration ceremony was held in Yola on Monday under the supervision of the party’s North-East Zonal Vice Chairman, Babachir Lawal.

He explained that the National Working Committee (NWC) approved the caretaker structure to ensure smooth coordination and adherence to the ADC’s constitution.

“This committee was duly constituted in line with our party’s guiding principles,” Lawal said during the event.

“The ADC is built on order, discipline, and fairness, values that remain central to our growth and survival as a political family.”

Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, also reaffirmed the commitment of the party’s National Chairman, Senator David Mark, to sustaining internal cohesion and transparency in all party processes.

He cautioned against internal sabotage, stressing that the ADC would not tolerate indiscipline or disregard for its constitution.

“Our mission is clear, to rebuild trust, restore confidence, and strengthen our presence across every ward,” he stated.

“Criticism will come, but what matters is our dedication to the ADC and to the people we represent.”

In his remarks, the newly appointed caretaker chairman, Sadiq Dasin, appreciated the confidence reposed in his team, describing their mandate as a necessary step toward rebuilding the party’s base.

“We are committed to reviving the ADC from the grassroots upward,” Dasin declared. “Our congresses will be transparent, inclusive, and fair. Sixty per cent of elective offices will be reserved for women and youths, the true heartbeat of our movement.”

He urged party members to set aside personal grievances and unite for the success of the ADC in the state, emphasising that unity and collaboration would be crucial in achieving victory in the 2027 elections.