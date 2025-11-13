Adamawa ADC chairman resigns as gov. Fintiri’s aide

The Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa State, Shehu Kambile, has resigned from his position as Special Assistant to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Kambile said his decision to resign was to enable him to focus on repositioning the ADC as a strong opposition party in the state.

He announced his resignation through a statement personally signed and made available to journalists yesterday.

“My appointment was facilitated through the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) framework. While I appreciate the opportunity to serve Governor Fintiri, my focus now must be on building a robust and effective opposition,” Kambile stated.

The ADC chairman also expressed appreciation to stakeholders and political leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, for their support of inclusive democratic participation within the party.

He called on ADC members across the state to unite and strengthen the party ahead of future elections.

His resignation comes amid ongoing internal restructuring within the ADC in Adamawa, following leadership disputes that earlier prompted the national leadership of the party to recognise an interim executive committee in the state.

Political observers say Kambile’s decision may mark a new phase for the ADC as it seeks to consolidate its position as a credible alternative to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa.

The development has also drawn attention to the issue of political loyalty, as Kambile previously combined his role as an aide to the governor with that of an opposition party chairman a situation many described as a potential conflict of interest.