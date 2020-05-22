Actress, Mercy Aigbe, acquires new Mercedes-Benz after lockdown

By Temitope Akintoye,

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has disclosed her most recent purchase of a brand new Mercedes-Benz vehicle in addition to her previous cars.

She said that the new car was acquired after much persuasion from persons who were close to her, and expressed elation at finally joining the “Benz Gang”.

Aigbe, who made the announcement through a post on her social media page on Friday, revealed pictures of the new vehicle to her teeming online fans.

“After much persuasion her Excellency finally joined the Benz Gang…New Whip Alert”, she wrote.