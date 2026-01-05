Actor Timini, sister grieve father’s death

Popular Nollywood actor and producer Timini Egbuson, along with his sister, actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande, have announced the passing of their father, prompting an outpouring of condolences from fans and industry colleagues.

Timini shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, writing, “Didn’t think I’ll start the year saying this… Rest in peace Dad. So much left unsaid, but I’ll keep making you proud,” in an emotional tribute that quickly drew widespread reactions.

Dakore also posted a lengthy tribute, revealing that their father passed away on the 1st of January 2026, with no specific location or cause of death disclosed publicly.

According to the actress, “My Darling #dakorians, dearest Papa passed away on the 1st of January 2026. Daddy, may your soul rest in perfect peace and power.

“I’m so totally heartbroken yet glad that you’re free from pain. I’m grateful for the memories and the laughter, your legacy of excellence that you instilled in my siblings and me, your love for music, and your sense of style! Despite the complexity of our family, you are immensely loved and missed beyond comprehension. I love you forever and till infinity and beyond.”

The announcements have elicited numerous messages of support and prayers from the entertainment community as the family grieves.