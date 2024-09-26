Actor, Radiogad, releases new evidence on Bobrisky’s jail time, others

Amid Federal Government investigation into allegations made by Crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly called Bobrisky, an actor and media personality, Destiny Ezeyin, Also known As Radiogad, has disclosed that the crossdresser’s never spent hours inside the Lagos correctional facility.

Radiogad noted that evidence available with him showed that Bobrisky was inside an apartment closer to the prison facility, saying you all know I don’t support all that I don’t share same ideology with Verydarkman but on this, we are together.

He noted that all that the crossdresser didn’t do while in the apartment was to take pictures but busy chatting on different microblog platforms with friends and business associates during the six months jail term.

In a video released through his official social media handle yesterday, the actor noted that the pictures released by other personalities that visited him inside the correctional facility were staged.

To prove his argument, he shared two voice notes Bobrisky sent to him while claiming to be inside the prison serving his jail term slammed on the crossdresser for abusing Naira.

In the recording, the crossdresser appreciated Radiogad for online publicity and image laundering.

Bobrisky noted that he couldn’t talk too much and has been warned not to make any posts.

The crossdresser added in the recording that he was very okay and doing very fine, contrary to what people were saying about him.

Radiogad explained that he decided to expose Bobrisky because the crossdresser never compensated him.

He further explained that he had been defending him against verbal onslaught about his gender.

Earlier, Verydarkman had alleged that Bobrisky paid his way out from serving a prison term

He added that the crossdresser allegedly paid an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the sum of N15 million to strike out money laundering case against Bobrisky.