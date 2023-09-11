Accounting Icon, Akintola Williams, passes on @104

The doyen of the accounting profession in Nigeria, Pa Akintola Williams, has been confirmed to have passed on at the age of 104, barely one month after his birthday.

Williams, according to close family sources, was pronounced dead by medical experts at about 8 am on Monday.

Following his demised, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other Nigerians have started eulogizing the financial expert for his contribution towards accountancy in the country.

While describing his death as colossal loss, Sanwo-Olu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Akintola Williams’ record of service as an accountant of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements will remain indelible for generations to come.

He said the doyen of accounting in Nigeria, who founded the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa, Akintola Williams & Co. in 1952 in Lagos, has brought many honours and pride to Nigeria and Africa, particularly in the financial sector during his lifetime.

Sanwo-Olu also hailed the late centenarian for his pioneering and pacesetting roles in the formation of many institutions in Nigeria, such as the Nigeria Stock Exchange and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, we celebrate the departure of a great legend and the doyen of Accounting in Nigeria, Akintola Williams, who contributed his quota to the financial sector and the economy of Nigeria during his lifetime.

“I commiserate with his family, friends, associates and the entire accountants in Nigeria. I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Akintola Williams and that God grants the financial sector and the deceased family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Pa Williams is reputedly the first Sub-Saharan African to become a chartered accountant after he passed the qualifying examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW) in 1949.

The icon played a leading role in the development of the accountancy profession in the country by facilitating the establishment of the Association of Accountants in Nigeria, which metamorphosed into the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

He went on to become a founding member of ICAN and was also involved in establishing the Nigerian Stock Exchange, now the Nigerian Exchange Group.

A seasoned administrator, Williams was an outstanding accountant, management consultant and serial entrepreneur in his active working days.

After his early education in Nigeria, Williams obtained a Bachelor of Commerce Degree (majoring in Banking and Finance) from the University of London in 1946 before he qualified as a Chartered Accountant in England.

He worked with the Inland Revenue as an assessment officer from 1950 to 1952, when he left the civil service and founded Akintola Williams & Co., the first indigenous firm of chartered accountants in Africa (now Deloitte & Touche Nigeria).

