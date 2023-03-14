Accord Party aligns with Sanwo-Olu ahead Guber poll

The doubling of efforts by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo, for the All Progressive Congress (APC) to do better during the forthcoming governorship election has started yielding positive results with the Accord Party agreeing to work with the governor and the ruling party in sealing success on Saturday.

With Accord Party’s alignment with other nine political parties that also agreed to work with the governor and APC in Lagos is an indication that the atmosphere is getting better Sanwo-Olu who is seeking re-election and the ruling party members were already confirming victory for the March 18 gubernatorial election.

There were also indications that other political parties and their candidates were also considering plans to collapse their campaign structures and work for the APC to win all elective seats across the state.

Addressing pressmen on Tuesday to announce the party’s decision, the chairman of Lagos chapter of the Accord Party, Oladele Oladeji, stated that the decision was a decision made by all members of the opposition party.

He said Accord Party opted out from its alliance with Labour Party to support Governor Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates in Saturday’s elections due to the way its members were treated by LP after the February 25 presidential poll, which the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi won in Lagos State.

Oladeji said Peter Obi’s victory in Lagos State was a collective effort of all tribes in the state and not a solo effort of a tribe as being claimed in some quarters after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer announced Presidential election results from Lagos.

Oladeji noted that Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s achievements informed their decision to support his re-election, which shows the party was unbiased but after competent leaders.

The chairman stressed that Accord Party is endorsing Sanwo-Olu for re-election after considering his giant strides in Lagos State, adding that the party’s decision was based on its resolve not to sacrifice various achievements of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration on the altar of bitter politicking.

Oladeji said they would not allow overzealous persons to cast a shadow on Lagos by putting a blemish on it, imploring Lagos residents to vote for credible candidates like Governor Sanwo-Olu during Saturday’s governorship poll.

The party chairman who pledged his undiluted support for Governor Sanwo-Olu urged Accord Party members and all Lagos residents to come out en-masse on Saturday to re-elect the Governor and vote for all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

He also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration on its responsiveness and action to duty, especially during the train and bus accident that happened at PWD, Ikeja last Thursday.

Corroborating the support of his party toward Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, Accord Party candidate for Lagos gubernatorial election, Peter Obayuwana, announced that he stepped down his ambition for the incumbent Governor due to his efforts at combating COVID-19 menace and other laudable infrastructural development across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) of the state.

He said they did not collect nor asked for money from anyone for the endorsement, adding that they were doing that with a clear conscience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

