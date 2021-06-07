Accident claims two traders on Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway

No fewer than two persons, believed to be traders were reported to have died during an accident that involved a car and a truck on the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

As gathered, the two victims died at about 5.45 a.m on Monday around Adedero village, on the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway, Ogun state.

Confirming the tragedy on Monday, the state’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) spokesman, Ahmed Umar, hinted that the incident was due to poor visibility and alleged reckless driving by the car driver.

The TRACE boss explained that the car rammed into the truck at Adedero village on the expressway and killed the two people, believed to be traders.

According to him, N230,620 was recovered from the victims, one had N153,620 and the other, N77,000. Akinbiyi said that the money had been handed over to their families.

‘The car rammed into the stationary truck at Adedero village on the expressway and killed the two people, believed to be traders.

‘Their corpses have been deposited in the morgue while the money recovered has been given to their family members,’ he said.

