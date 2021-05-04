Accident claims six passengers on Sagamu-Benin expressway

No fewer than six persons were reported to have died during an accident that occurred around Ajede Ogbere in-between Ijebu Ode -Ore, on the Sagamu -Benin expressway.

The driver of the vehicle conveying the six victims, whose bodies have been deposited at the morgue, was reported to have fled after the accident that claimed the victims’ lives.

As gathered, the six victims including five men and one woman, died at about 12:01 am on Tuesday around Ajede Ogbere in-between Ijebu Ode -Ore, on the Sagamu -Benin expressway.

Confirming the tragedy, Ogun Sector Command Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, hinted that the victims were in a Toyota Sienna with registration number KRD 306 BJ before their death.

The FRSC boss added that the accident also involved a Mazda bus marked JJJ 862 XV, a Mercedes Benz ( Luxurious bus) marked AGL 05 XZ, and was caused by wrongful overtaking, excessive speed, and loss of control on the part of the driver of the Luxurious bus.

He explained that the luxurious bus ran into the Sienna and the Mazda bus, and the six occupants in the Sienna died, while those in the Mazda bus sustained injuries.

” Immediately, the driver ran away because all the occupant in the Sienna vehicle lost their lives while those in the Mazda bus sustained injuries, ” he said.

Umar revealed that a total of 39 people were involved in the accident, comprising 25 male adults and 14 female adults, six persons were recorded dead (five men and one woman). “The suspected causes of the multiple crash were wrongful overtaking and excessive speed on the part of the Luxurious bus driver which led to a loss of control. “The luxurious bus hit the incoming Sienna car and the Mazda bus.

He said that the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijebu Ode while the four persons injured were being taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The FRSC boss described the crash as an avoidable act and advised motorists to avoid excessive speed, dangerous driving and also obey traffic rules and regulations.

The sector commander commiserated with the families of the victims and enjoined them to contact the FRSC command in Ogbere for details of the crash and reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene of the crash.

