Accident claims seven Lagos youths on Lekki-Epe Expressway

No fewer than seven youths were reported to have died during an accident that occurred around Shapati end of the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos State.

The driver of the vehicle conveying the seven victims, whose bodies have been deposited at the morgue, was reported to have been drunk before embarking on the journey that claimed their lives.

As gathered, the seven victims including two males and five females, died at about 1am on Saturday within Shapati end of the road in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government.

Confirming the tragedy, Lagos Sector Command Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Olusegun Ogungbemide, hinted that the victims were in a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) with number plate AGL953GQ before their death.

Ogungbemide added that the SUV, which was overspending, ran into a moving Howo truck with number plate ICT-15E-025 and the seven occupants including the driver died.

“The crash involved “A Lexus Suv with registration number AGL953GQ which ran into a moving Howo truck with registration number ICT-15E-025 killing all occupants in the Lexus SUV. A total number of seven (7) adults comprising 2 Male, 5 Female lost their lives in the crash”. All the corpes were deposited at the morgue,” Ogungbemide added.

He, meanwhile, appealed to parents to always monitor their wards, and should always advise them to avoid reckless driving, over speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Through a statement signed by FRSC Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonusi, the road safety boss stressed that they should ensure that whoever would drive their children abstain from alcohol.

“We will not rest on our oars in sensitising and enlightening the road users on the need to drive with common sense speed and obey road traffic rules and regulations to reduce crashes on our roads.

“While we commiserate with the families of the deceased, we enjoin all road users to be careful whenever they are behind the wheels. This kind of accident and losses are preventable”, he added.

