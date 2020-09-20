Accident claims eight passengers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

No fewer than eight persons were burnt to death yesterday in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

As gathered, the accident, which occurred at about 8:45 p.m. near Saapade bridge, was caused by tyre that bursted and resulted in the bus summersaulting and went up flames.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, revealed that 11 people, including three male adults, one female adult, one child and six unidentified persons were involved in the accident.

Briefing newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday, Umar noted that after the FRSC was notified, its operatives operatives contacted the Sagamu Fire Service immediately for a joint rescue operation.

According to him, three injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, for medical attention while the Health Department of Remo North Local Government Area was contacted on the burnt victims.

“The suspected cause of the lone accident involving the Mazda bus marked AAA 249 VX was tyre burst which led to loss of control before crash and bursting into flames immediately,” he said.

He advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations and ensure that their tyres were in good condition.