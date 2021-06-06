Report on Interest
Accident claims 20 passengers along Kaduna-Kano highway

By News Desk

By The Guild

No fewer than 20 passengers have been confirmed to have died and a few others injured after two vehicles had a head-on collision around the Kauran Wali end of Kaduna-Kano road.

As gathered, the fatal accident involved a Hummer Bus owned by Kano Line en route Kano while the private Toyota Rav4 Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) was heading to Zaria, Kaduna State.

It was learnt that 10 passengers died on the spot after the accident while the other 10 passed away later at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika.

Eyewitnesses attributed the accident that left others injured after both vehicles had a head-on collision due to bad driving at a diversion point on the highway.

Confirming the fatalities, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday, in a statement made available to newsmen, hinted that the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon around the Kauran Wali axis.

The State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who was saddened by the incident prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and also wished the injured quick recovery.

While thanking officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for their swift response in evacuating the casualties after the crash, the governor, however, appealed to drivers to maintain caution and observe speed limits on all roads to avoid such tragic occurrences.

