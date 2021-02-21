Access Bank, Xploits train 77 Abuja, Nasarawa youths on digital skills

Seventy-seven youths in Gwagwalada and Abaji council areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have acquired digital skill through a through partnership project between Access Bank Plc and Xploits Consulting Limited.

Speaking to the participants in Abuja yesterday, the director of communications, Xploits Consulting, Grace Taiwo said the purpose of the training was to impact the youth with the basic and intermediate digital skills such as computer literacy, internet safety and responsibility, use of Microsoft suite, social media marketing, website development, mini importation and affiliate marketing.

On his part, the assistant business service manager of Access bank, Gwagwalada branch, Solomon Iyinoluwa Alao enjoined the participants to be attentive as the world is going digital, saying that the training would be beneficial to different businesses.

At the digital training in Karu and Keffi council areas in Nasarawa State, the programme officer of Xploits Consulting limited, Daniel Ojo said that the programme was to address the digital skills gap in Nigeria by training young people on basic and intermediate skills.

He said the digital training would provide employment opportunities for the youths and also enable them to run their businesses in the ever evolving and technological demanding world.

Responding, the traditional ruler of Karu, Esu Karu, His Royal Highness Dr. Luka Panya Baba thanked the bank for providing employment opportunities for the youths, saying that with the current pandemic, the world has gone digital and the youths must embrace change.

Also speaking, the chairman of Karu Youth Council, Danladi Freeman Betusan called on the youths to extend the lessons learnt during the training on their businesses for a prosperous future.