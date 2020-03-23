Access bank shuts branch, quarantine staff after customer test positive to Coronavirus

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Management of one of Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, Access Bank Plc, has announced the closure of its Ligali Ayorinde Branch, Victoria Island area of Lagos State, after a customer who visited the branch was diagnosed of coronavirus.

According to the bank, the staffs that came in contact with the said customer have been placed under isolation to further prevent spread of the disease.

The bank argued that the staff attended to the customer last week since he was still symptom-free and had scale through its hygiene standard.

The financial institution in a statement tagged ‘Urgent Update’ which was released on its official Twitter handle, on Monday, explained that the customer whose identity is yet to be released visited the branch on March 16, 2020, adding that those who had contact with the patient were currently in isolation.

The bank said the closure of the branch was in line with its emergency response plan while advising others who visited the branch on that day to self-isolate for fourteen days.

“We have just confirmed that an individual who visited our Ligali Ayorinde Branch on Monday, March 16, 2020, has tested positive for Coronavirus. He was symptom-free as at the time of visit and he is currently being monitored at an Isolation Centre in Yaba.

“In line with our emergency response plan and following regulatory practices, the branch has been temporarily closed for thorough disinfection. Persons who had any contact with the concerned individual are currently in isolation.

“It is advised anyone who visited the branch in the last week should self-quarantine for a period of 14 days starting immediately. Should you feel sick or exhibit any of the Coronavirus symptoms, please contact the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on 08009700001 or SMS 08099555577 immediately to find out what to do.

“The health of all our stakeholders remains paramount at Access Bank Plc, as we are adopting all necessary measures to ensure your safety at this time. Please be reminded that we will continue to serve you through our Alternate Delivery Channels,” it said.