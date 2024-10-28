Academic unions ground lectures, others university activities over unpaid salaries

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have crippled learning inside Federal Government owned tertiary institutions across the country over unpaid salaries.

They embarked on an indefinite strike in protest of the non-payment of their salaries, which have been withheld for four months.

Following the strike that commenced on Monday within campuses of public universities after payments were restricted to the teaching staff, leaving non-teaching personnel unpaid despite a signed approval by President Bola Tinubu, students were seen in schools unable to learn and many others were forced to return home.

Some of the varsities monitored were Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, University of Lagos State (UNILAG), Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) amidst others have paused all academic activities within the varsities.

This strike is in response to the Federal Government’s failure to meet the three consecutive ultimatums, intensifying tensions over unresolved compensation.

In an interaction with the newsmen, National President, SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim, stated that the decision was made following the failure of four months outstanding salaries and also not implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 20 August 2022.

Meanwhile, he appealed for immediate engagement to resolve outstanding salary disputes, stating that payment can be easily made through e-payments.

Similarly, members of SSANU, UNILAG Chapter, advocates for their withheld salaries be paid without further delay.

The members noted that the ongoing strike has disrupted academic and administrative functions across several Nigerian universities.

Meanwhile, the union president emphasized that the strike, which has disrupted academic and administrative functions across Nigerian universities, will be suspended once payments are fulfilled.