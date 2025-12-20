AC Milan targets Thiago Silva to boost title chase

AC Milan want Thiago Silva to return to the club in the winter transfer window, sources told ESPN Brasil on Friday.

Silva, 41, became a free agent this week after terminating his contract with Fluminense by mutual consent despite having six months left on his deal.

The veteran defender returned to the Rio de Janeiro club in May last year after leaving Chelsea and was a regular starter at Fluminense.

Silva has no plans to retire and recently said he has not given up hope of playing for Brazil at next year’s World Cup despite not playing for the national team since 2022.

The former Brazil captain is expected to make a decision soon regarding his future.

He is keen to return to Europe to be closer to his family and a move back to England would be his preferred choice considering his family are based in London.

His two sons play for Chelsea’s youth teams.