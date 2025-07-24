AC Milan signs Ecuadorian defender to boost league trophy chances

Italian Serie A side, AC Milan, has secured the services of Ecuadorian left full-back, Pervis Estupidian, from English Premier League club, Brighton, to boost its chances of lifting the league during the 2025/26 season.

The defender was signed by the Italian club after meeting Brighton’s £17 million price tag on the player, including add-ons.

Estupidian signed a five-year deal, which is expected to run till 2030, with the Rossoneri after completing his medical.

Reacting to the player’s departure, Brighton’s manager, Fabian Hurzeler, disclosed that Estupidian, who scored five goals in 104 appearances with the club, opted for a new challenge in Italy.

The manager added that the player considered the Italian club’s proposal as an opportunity to achieve his dream of lifting the Italian league trophy.

“I have enjoyed working with Pervis, and he has made a significant contribution to the club’s development during his time here.

“He is at the stage of his career when he wants a fresh challenge, and this opportunity to play in Serie A gives him that.”

AC Milan confirmed the transfer with a statement on its website, saying, “AC Milan is delighted to announce that Pervis Estupiñan has joined the Club on a permanent basis from Brighton & Hove Albion FC.