Abuja young man commits suicide over ₦507,500 gambling debt

A young man, Stephen Chidubem, has taken his own life after reportedly being overwhelmed by a N507,500 debt incurred during gambling sessions across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Chidubem was said to have hanged himself, leaving behind a suicide note in which he apologised to those he owed and expressed deep regret over his addiction to gambling.

In the handwritten suicide note found at the scene, Chidubem wrote: “Sorry to everyone who cared, I can’t continue putting people in trouble because of my gambling addiction. Please forgive me Elvis, Paul, and all I’m owing. And you, Bishop Andy Ero, give the balance of ₦507,500 to Elvis or Paul.”

The tragic incident that has left many worried occurred on Abba Street, behind the Anglican Church in Saburi 2, Abuja.

Neighbours who discovered his lifeless body dangling from a ceiling fan in his room immediately alerted emergency responders.

Officials from the emergency service evacuated the body to Kubwa General Hospital, where a doctor confirmed him dead on arrival.

Following the medical experts report, the deceased body was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Eyewitness revealed that Chidubem had been battling a long-standing gambling addiction, which had left him in debt and emotionally drained.

Some said Chidubem had become increasingly withdrawn and frustrated in the days leading up to his death.