Abuja woman dies after visiting boyfriend’s house

A woman identified as Esther has died after visiting her boyfriend in Abuja, with police confirming that investigations into the circumstances of her death are ongoing.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Dei-Dei area of the Federal Capital Territory after Esther left her family home to visit her boyfriend and did not return.

Esther, whose surname was not immediately disclosed, reportedly went to her boyfriend’s residence in Dei-Dei. Her elder brother and other family members were later contacted about her condition and subsequent death.

A resident of the area, Dauda, alleged that the boyfriend told the family Esther became ill after eating food he had bought for her.

“He stated that Esther visited him, and after she ate the food he bought, she started vomiting, and he rushed her to Kubwa General Hospital,” Dauda said.

Dauda further claimed that Esther died while receiving treatment at the hospital, and that the boyfriend has since switched off his phone and has not provided his identity or address.

Confirming the development, the Federal Capital Territory Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said the command had commenced investigations to ascertain the facts surrounding the death.

Adeh reiterated the police’s duty to investigate suspicious deaths and urged members of the public to provide any information that could aid the inquiry. She added that the matter would be pursued to its logical conclusion, and anyone found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law.