Abuja varsity student bags 6months imprisonment for laptop theft

A Kado Grade 1 Area Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced a 22-year old Student, Umar Farouk, to six months imprisonment for stealing two laptops worth N325,000.

Farouk was said to have pleaded guilty to the charges of criminal tresspass and theft but prayed the court to temper justice with mercy and be lenient with him.

“Yes I committed the offence, the economy has been really difficult especially with the ongoing strike and I regret my actions; I ask that the court have mercy on me,’’ he said.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, the Area Court Judge, Justice Mohammed Wakili, convicted and sentenced the suspect following his admission of the offence.

Wakili said that the court found the defendant guilty of the offence, in line with his plea for mercy.

“Farouk is hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option to pay N10, 000 fine,’’ Wakili pronounced.

He ruled that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to those with similar intentions, adding that cases of theft were becoming rampant in the society.

The Area Court Judge further advised the convict to be of good behaviour by using his talent as an IT student to take care of himself and avoid committing crime in future.

As gathered, the prosecution counsel, Edwin Ochayi, said Sadiq Aroke of Lugbe Abuja, also the Manager of Prized Photos Jabi Shoprite, reported the matter at Life Camp Police station on July 27.

Ochayi told the court that the convict had committed the offences at 8:50 p.m. on April 5, at Prized Photos Jabi Shoprite, Abuja.

According to him, the convict entered into the photo shop at Jabi shoprite and complained that the ATM machine in the mall swallowed his ATM card.

He said while at the shop, Farouk tactically picked the office keys, which gave him access into the photo studio where he stole two HP laptops, one valued at N225,000 and the other N100,000.

