Abuja varsity expels 28 students for stealing, results falsification

The University of Abuja has approved the expulsion of 28 students over their involvement in actions that were at variance with the school laws, describing the move as a firm stance on academic integrity and campus safety.

Students expelled were found culpable of serious misconduct, including assault, conspiracy, burglary, theft, falsification of ‘O’ Level results uploaded on the university portal for admission, as well as possession and use of hard drugs.

The decision followed deliberations on findings presented by the Student Disciplinary Committee, with the university leadership reiterating that misconduct threatening order and scholarship would attract decisive sanctions.

Beyond the expulsions, additional penalties were imposed on several others, while some students were cleared after investigations, reflecting what officials characterized as a thorough review process.

At its 191st Regular Senate Meeting, the governing body considered the committee’s report and ratified the recommendations, according to a statement issued Sunday by the Acting Director of Information and University Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob.

The Senate also endorsed the withdrawal of certificates earlier issued to 15 former students who did not honour repeated invitations by the disciplinary panel. In addition, nine students were absolved after investigations, while 33 others received warnings for infractions including hostel racketeering, conspiracy and fighting.

Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of Senate, Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi, stated, “The academic integrity of the university is sacrosanct, and we are determined that anyone who violates it will be appropriately sanctioned.” He added, “Our goal is not only to enforce discipline but also to guide our students towards responsible citizenship and academic excellence.”

Fawehinmi further assured that the institution would sustain strict enforcement of its regulations while strengthening preventive measures. “We will continue to uphold discipline and enforce our rules and regulations without compromise. At the same time, we are strengthening student engagement, counselling, and orientation programmes to promote responsible conduct and prevent future infractions,” he said.

The measures signal what the administration described as a renewed effort to curb cult-related activities, examination malpractice and other criminal conduct within the institution, amid broader concerns about indiscipline in tertiary schools nationwide.