Abuja varsity expels 15 final-year students, 31 others for misconduct

No fewer than 46 students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) have been expelled by the institution’s senate for their alleged involvement in various acts of misconduct.

The school said that the students misconduct acts was in breach of their sworn matriculation oath.

As gathered, fifteen of the affected students may be final year students, as they were in their 400 level before the expulsion.

The university’s Head, Information and Relations, Habib Yakoob, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, said the decision was reached at the 175th Regular Meeting of its Senate held on Thursday.

Yakoob added that the Senate looked at the report and recommendations by the Students Disciplinary Committee regarding students accused of breaching the university’s code of conduct.

“Five other students were rusticated for one semester, the cases of three others involved in sundry offences would be retried, while seven accused persons were exonerated, discharged and acquitted.

“The expelled students cut across several departments. While 15 of the students were in their 400 level; 20 were in 300 level; eight, 200 level; and three, 100 level,” he said while giving the breakdown.

Furthermore, Yakoob stressed that the management of the university will continue to abide by it core values and “warns students to respect and uphold their matriculation oath as they would be held accountable whenever they breach it.

” The affected students have been directed to handover any University property in their possession, including identity card, to their heads of department and unit. They have also been advised to vacate the campus immediately,” the statement partly read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

