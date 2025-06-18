Abuja teachers, workers declare 3-day protest over unpaid arrears

Teachers, health workers, and local government employees in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have declared a massive three-day peaceful protest starting June 23, 2025, over the government’s failure to address longstanding grievances, including unpaid arrears.

The planned demonstration was confirmed after a coalition of unions, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), and the National Association of Health Workers Union (NAHWU), mobilized members across the FCT’s six area councils following the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum issued to the FCT administration.

The deadline, communicated through the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), lapsed on Wednesday without any response from authorities.

A union official, speaking to the media, said the initial protest scheduled for June 19 had been postponed to allow more time for mobilization.

Confirming the planned protest, FCT NUT Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ibukun Adekeye, stated that the mass action would begin on Monday, June 23, and last for three days.

“All members and supporters have been urged to turn out in large numbers on Monday for the peaceful demonstration, which aims to draw attention to the unfair treatment of primary school teachers and health workers in the FCT,” the official said.

Last week, leaders of NULGE, NUT, and NAHWU, after a joint executive council meeting with the FCT chapter of the NLC, led by Comrade Stephen Knabayi, threatened to picket the FCT administration if the arrears owed to staff were not paid.

Further information gathered by The Guild revealed that several public institutions, including primary schools, health centres, and council secretariats across the six area councils, have remained shut for nearly two months due to unpaid salaries, delayed promotions, and other unmet entitlements.

Despite earlier assurances by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who had pledged to resolve the impasse, no concrete steps have yet been taken.