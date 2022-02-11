Abuja schools’ proprietors seek collaborations against bullying among students

An Abuja based group of school proprietors and teachers have called for stiffer collaborations among government agencies, religious bodies and community leaders to curb the spate of bullying among students across the country.

They made the call bordering on the incessant bullying that transpire among students which they believe require drastic measures in order to reduce the menace as it was getting violent with every case reported.

As a way to curb the further spread of bullying which was becoming the order of the day in Nigerian schools, the proprietors stated that the issue should be addressed with an holistic approach in tackling bad attitudes that students exhibit which further spurs them to engage in bullying.

Speaking during an interview with newsmen, Yesterday, the Proprietress, Grace of The Highest Christian Academy, Sonia Egbe, said that such collaborative effort was imperative towards addressing the menace of bullying in schools, adding that a holistic approach was necessary to address bad attitudes leading to bullying in the schools.

“Bullying among the children can be reported from victims and onlookers at the scene. All we can do is to counsel the child caught bullying and make them apologise. Parents are invited to the school in serious cases and in the worst scenario, the child would be expelled.

It may not be in our best economic benefit to expel the child but I rather lose a child than let him or her corrupt the entire student’s population. If there is collaboration among religious, traditional institutions and government agencies to tackle indiscipline in schools, especially bullying, I think it will give a boost to our effort,” she said.

Also, the Head Teacher, Santa Virgo International Academy, Sandra Ephraim, said the school had initiated plays to inculcate morals on the students to curb bullying and other related indecent acts, noting that the school also engaged psychologists to enhance counselling serviced to erring students and victims.

She further urged parents and stakeholders in the society to live exemplary and modest life worthy of emulation by the younger ones because they tend to imitate what they see frequently as an acceptable behaviour.

On his part, a teacher of the Purplins School, Daniel Unogun of advocated regular interaction between the schools and parents to address the menace.

Unogun said that parents had a major role to play in curbing bullying, and urged government at all levels to make recruitment of psychologists a major requirements for establishing school, especially secondary schools, adding sensitisation activities should be encouraged to create awareness on the ills of bullying in schools.

