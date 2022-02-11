Abuja schools’ proprietors seek collaborations against bullying among students

They made the call bordering on the incessant bullying that transpire among students which they believe require drastic measures in order to reduce the menace as it was getting violent with every case reported.
As a way to curb the further spread of bullying which was becoming the order of the day in Nigerian schools, the proprietors stated that the issue should be addressed with an holistic approach in tackling bad attitudes that students exhibit which further spurs them to engage in bullying.
Speaking during an interview with newsmen, Yesterday, the Proprietress, Grace of The Highest Christian Academy, Sonia Egbe, said that such collaborative effort was imperative towards addressing the menace of bullying in schools, adding that a holistic approach was necessary to address bad attitudes leading to bullying in the schools.