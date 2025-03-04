Abuja police clears air on ex-immigration boss death

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has cleared the air on circumstances surrounding demise of retired Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), David Parradang, saying he died inside a hotel in Abuja.

It stated that the retired senior law enforcement officer was found dead in his hotel room under different circumstances that give room for further investigation on Parradang’s death.

The police disclosed this on Tuesday amid claims that the deceased officer died inside kidnappers’ den in Abuja.

In a statement issued on March 4, 2025, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, clarified the details surrounding Parradang’s death.

“On March 3, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM, Parradang arrived at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, driving a black Mercedes Benz.

“He checked into the hotel, paying a sum of Twenty-two thousand naira (N22,000) for one night’s stay,” the statement read.

According to the police, he later requested that a female guest be escorted to his room.

“This lady left the hotel premises around 4:00 PM the same day. However, Parradang did not exit his room after she left,” Adeh stated.

Concerned about his whereabouts, a military officer who was a friend of the deceased visited the hotel at about 4:00 AM on March 4.

“Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair,” the police spokesperson revealed.

Authorities at the Durumi Police Station were alerted, and officers promptly arrived at the scene.

“The area was secured, photographs were taken, and all relevant evidence was collected to preserve the integrity of the crime scene,” the statement noted.

The body has since been transferred to the National Hospital for further examination, while hotel staff are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

“Effort is in top gear to effect the arrest of the lady,” the police added.

The FCT Police Command urged the public and media outlets to avoid spreading unverified information, particularly claims of kidnapping.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to ensure justice is served,” Adeh concluded.