Abuja pastor’s trial on illegal AK-47 suffers setback over lawyer’s absence

The trial of the Pastor of the House on the Rock Refuge Church, Abuja chapel, Uche Aigbe, on charges of alleged unlawful possession of a firearm, has been stalled due to the absence of his counsel, Uche Uzukwu, in Court.

Uzukwu’s absence which was due to claims that he has other engagements before an Election Petition Tribunal has forced the court to adjourn the case to next month.

On Tuesday, Magistrate Abdulaziz Ismail drew the attention of the court to a letter by Uzukwu seeking adjournment of the trial at his instance.

Ismail noted that the adjournment was at the instance of the defence counsel whom he said, was absent in court due to a matter he had at an election tribunal.

To allow all parties to have a fair hearing, the magistrate adjourned the matter in the interest of justice until May 2 for the continuation of trial in the criminal charges.

Before the adjournment, the police had charged mister Uche Aigbe, Promise Ukachukwu, and Olakunle Ogunleye with Criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of a prohibited firearm, inciting disturbance, and criminal intimidation to which they pleaded not guilty.

Specifically, Police alleged that the defendants all of House on the Rock, the Refuge Abuja, conspired with an illegal possession of a AK47 rifle on February 12, 2023.

The prosecution counsel, Assistant Police Commissioner, James Idachaba, had informed the court that the defendants got the firearm from Inspector Musa Audu, attached to Wuye Division, posted on guard duty at the said Church.

He added that the defendants used the firearm for an illustration while preaching a sermon about faith in the Church.

The prosecution counsel alleged that the defendants made inciting and intimidating statements to the church congregation that could cause alarm and breach of peace.

The offence, he said, is punishable under Section III of the Firearms Act CAP F28, LFN 2004, and contravened Sections 97, 114 as well as 397 of the Penal Code.

