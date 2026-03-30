Abuja, Lagos police mark national day with street cleanup

Police officers in Abuja and Lagos have taken to the streets in a major cleanup exercise to mark the 2026 National Police Day, demonstrating their commitment to community service and environmental sanitation.

Officers from the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police Ajao Adewale, and their counterparts in the Lagos State Police Command swept streets, cleared drainages, and removed refuse in strategic areas across both cities.

The exercise, held on Monday, marked the first major activity in the week-long National Police Day celebrations. The initiative aims to foster closer police-community partnerships, promote public hygiene, and project a positive image of the force through visible community engagement.

This sanitation drive is part of a broader schedule that includes medical outreach programmes and will culminate in a grand ceremonial parade on April 7, 2026, at Eagle Square in Abuja.

Residents who participated alongside the officers commended the initiative, describing it as a welcome step toward building trust and cooperation between the police and the public.

Police authorities emphasized that similar community-oriented activities will continue throughout the week to reinforce the theme of the 2026 National Police Day celebrations.