Court sentences jobless young man to 3months imprisonment over internet frauds

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced a jobless young man, Farouk Olamilekan, to three months imprisonment for engaging in internet frauds in the state.

The jobless young man, who bagged the jail term was arraigned before the court presided over by Justice Peter Kekemeke on a one-count charge bordering on computer-related fraud and cheating by the Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Delivering his judgment, Justice Peter, found Olamilekan guilty of the charge against him, thereby sentenced him to three months imprisonment, with a fine option of N200, 000.00.

Aside from the prison terms, the judge also ordered that the convict forfeit all devices used in committing the offenses, and the sum of N200, 000 to the federal government.

In the charge preferred against the convict, the anti-graft agency said its raided the fraudster’s ‘Academy’ where young boys are being taught the tricks of fraud when acting on intelligence report.

Earlier during the trial, the counsel to the EFCC, Adeola Olanrewaju, urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly. However, counsel to the defendant, prayed the Court to temper justice with mercy, saying his client was a first-time offender.