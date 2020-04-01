Abuja indigents receive N20,000 isolation fund from FG

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Federal Government has given financial aid to tune of N20,000 per person, to indigent residents of Kwali Area Council region of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with aim to ensure that they are well provided for during ongoing state-wide lockdown over coronavirus.

It explained that the exercise, which was carried out through a National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, tagged the “Household Uplifting Programme (HUP) ” targeted poor and vulnerable members of the society who would be most affected by the 14-day curfew order in Abuja, and that monies given were expected to go a long way in taking care of living expenses during the lockdown period.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, stated that it was in line with mandate of her ministry to ensure well being of vulnerable members of society and that community based targeting such as had been carried out in Kwali, would ensure that the aid was given to people in need of it.

Speaking at the Kwali Central Pay Point on Monday, Farouq, urged beneficiaries to make good use of the funds received and that they should also adhere to advice of medical experts on adopting personal hygiene methods such as regular hand washing to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus infection in the state.

Adding that the N20,000 received was payment for two cycles, she reiterated government commitment to ensuring health and well being of its people and hinted that the programme would continue to take place in several regions across the state and the nation in general.