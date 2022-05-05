Abuja emergency agency educates motorists on safety measures during flood

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has cautioned motorists not to drive through running water and flooded locations until the water subsides.

FEMA said that waiting for at least another five minutes, by any motorists before driving through such location, would prevent accident and other disasters that could arise during flooding.

The agency’s advice was said to have been necessitated by the floods recorded in some communities including Dogongada in Lokogoma, Damangaza, and Apo Dutse axis of the country’s seat of power.

According to FEMA, residents should avoid building on waterways, water channels, raising retention walls, and ensure that the required 25 meters gap between their houses and the water channels or roads are allowed for safety in accordance with the Abuja master plan.

The Director-General of the agency, Abbas Idriss, through a statement issued by Head, Public Relations Unit, FEMA, Nkechi Isa, on Thursday, in Abuja, disclosed that barricades would be placed on some bad roads in order to save lives and properties.

Idriss assured residents of the community that it would intensify its sensitization in the most communicative way to ensure everyone take heed of the safety tips to prevent further disaster during flooding.

“The FCTA is to barricade the sleep roads from Games Village to the Airport road and others within the FCT in order to save lives and properties. We will continue to educate residents as a government in the language they will understand.” he said.

On their part, the Search and Rescue Unit of Department of Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, FEMA, was said to have disclosed that they rescued a resident from drowning at Dogongada axis as a result of the flood.

They confirmed that following a distress call, the victim was rescued after his vehicle was totally submerged in the flood, leaving him trapped on the rooftop of his car.

