Abuja electric prepares NASS quarters, other communities for power shutdown

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, (AEDC) has announced that there would be power interruption in National Assembly, (NASS) quarters and other communities in the state.

Other areas which would be affected by the power shutdown include: Lokogoma, Apo Mechanic Village, Apo Resettlement, Waru Village, Gudu, Gaduwa Estate, Trademore Estate, Apo Legislative Quarters, and behind the transmission substation, Efab Galaxy Estate, Efab Sunshine Estate, Cedar Crest Hospital and environs.

The company stated that the interruption would enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out maintenance on its Apo substation for better power supply.

Announcing the development through a statement on Friday, AEDC’s Chief Marketing Officer, Donald Etim, disclosed that the power interruption would take place on Saturday, 20th February, 2022 between 9:00 a.m. and 4: 00 p.m.

“The purpose of the interruption is to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out a maintenance exercise on the 100MVA TR4 at the Apo Transmission substation,” he said.

However, he appealed to customers to be patient and cooperate with the company in its quest to provide better services to the communities while assuring customers of improved power supply.

Etim further apologized that the AEDC management regret any inconveniences the outage might cause them, adding that the current low supply of electricity was caused by inadequate generation by the generating companies.

He assured that all hands were on deck to ensure stable electricity supply as soon as possible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

