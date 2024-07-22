Abuja electric firm appoints Okwuokenye as Acting MD, others

As part of measures to improve its status as a customer-focused firm, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has appointment an engineer, Chijioke Okwuokenye, as its acting Managing Director.

The firm also approved the appointment of Olumide Jerome as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the electricity distribution company.

Appointments of Okwuokenye and Jerome was disclosed on Monday through a statement released by its Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Adefisayo Akinsanya, in Abuja.

Before the appointments, the new Acting Managing Director served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, while Jerome was the firm’s Chief Business Officer.

Speaking on behalf of the board’s decision behind the appointments, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, AEDC, Dr Stanley Lawson, said, “Chijioke Okwuokenye is an experienced leader who has been a part of the company’s transformation agenda and is well suited to drive its corporate turnaround. I am confident that, with his technical and commercial background, he will continue to drive value for all AEDC stakeholders.”

Akinsanya added that the new appointments were approved by the board as part of a transformation agenda designed to drive the positioning of AEDC as the foremost customer-focused electricity distribution company.

“Before his (Okwuokenye’s) appointment (by the board), he served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, where he oversaw strategic support units and embedded generation projects of the company. He brings to the role a wealth of experience and expertise in the power sector, as well as a passion for attainment of the vision for the Nigerian electricity supply industry.

For Jerome, he disclosed: ‘’Before this, he served as one of the company’s Chief Business Officers. He will drive efficiency and operational excellence across the company as part of his new responsibilities.”