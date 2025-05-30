25.4 C
Lagos
Friday, May 30, 2025
spot_img
National

Abuja disco staff dies fixing cable on electric pole

0
4

An employee of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Mustapha Isa, died after being electrocuted while attending to a power fault at the company’s Mabushi office.

According to sources, the victim was sent to fix a power issue at about 5:50 p.m. when he suffered electrocution and subsequently fell from an electricity pole, sustaining a fatal head injury.

A police patrol team was immediately dispatched to the scene. Isa was rushed to Gwarinpa General Hospital but was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

The corpse has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, for autopsy, while investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Previous article
Taraba Gov. identifies police officer behind sister’s murder
Next article
FG deducts N1.69bn from Abuja disco as overbilling refund

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.