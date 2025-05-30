Abuja disco staff dies fixing cable on electric pole

An employee of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Mustapha Isa, died after being electrocuted while attending to a power fault at the company’s Mabushi office.

According to sources, the victim was sent to fix a power issue at about 5:50 p.m. when he suffered electrocution and subsequently fell from an electricity pole, sustaining a fatal head injury.

A police patrol team was immediately dispatched to the scene. Isa was rushed to Gwarinpa General Hospital but was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

The corpse has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, for autopsy, while investigations into the incident are ongoing.